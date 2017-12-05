Woman files protective order against Oklahoma RB Anderson - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman files protective order against Oklahoma RB Anderson

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A woman has filed a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County Court.

Court documents say a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18. An Oklahoma spokesman said the school is aware and gathering information.

Anderson has been one of Oklahoma's breakout stars this year. He had season-ending injuries the past two years, then started slowly this season before becoming one of the nation's most productive backs the second half of the season. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a national semifinal on Jan. 1.

Anderson took over this year for departed running back Joe Mixon, who was suspended for a year after he punched a woman in a restaurant in July 2014. Mixon is now with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

    The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.

    The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

    The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.

    The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.

