Mayfield, Jackson, Love are Heisman Trophy finalists

Mayfield, Jackson, Love are Heisman Trophy finalists

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville are Heisman finalists for the second straight year and will be joined in New York for the presentation ceremony by Stanford running back Bryce Love.

The three finalists were announced Monday night. The award for most outstanding college football player will be given out Saturday night.

Jackson is trying to become the second player to win two Heismans, joining former Ohio State star Archie Griffin, but Mayfield will come to Manhattan as the clear front-runner. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2015 but was not invited to New York. Last year, he was one of five finalists and finished third behind Jackson and Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

