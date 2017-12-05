OU students murder sparks marijuana legalization debate

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Drug regulation is a hot topic ahead of the court appearance of the four men charged in connection with a drug-related murder of an OU student.

Back in April, a 20-year-old was robbed and killed after a drug deal. Tomorrow, four men charged in connection with his death will appear in court.

The executive director of Oklahoma ACLU says if marijuana was treated differently in the courts, things like this may not happen:

"Until we start to treat marijuana in a sensible fashion, regulate it, tax, and move it away from the criminal elements, we are going to increase the danger to our public safety,” said Ryan Kiesel.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn says that is not the case:



"Unless it's free, they are handing it out like candy on the street corner, they are still going to have to get their hands on it somehow,” Mashburn says in the case of the slain OU student, two plea deals are being discussed with the suspects.

