OU students murder sparks marijuana legalization debate - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OU students murder sparks marijuana legalization debate

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Drug regulation is a hot topic ahead of the court appearance of the four men charged in connection with a drug-related murder of an OU student.

Back in April, a 20-year-old was robbed and killed after a drug deal. Tomorrow, four men charged in connection with his death will appear in court.

The executive director of Oklahoma ACLU says if marijuana was treated differently in the courts, things like this may not happen:

"Until we start to treat marijuana in a sensible fashion, regulate it, tax, and move it away from the criminal elements, we are going to increase the danger to our public safety,” said Ryan Kiesel.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn says that is not the case:

"Unless it's free, they are handing it out like candy on the street corner, they are still going to have to get their hands on it somehow,” Mashburn says in the case of the slain OU student, two plea deals are being discussed with the suspects.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All right reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Winds whip up California fires, prompting evacuations

    Winds whip up California fires, prompting evacuations

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:29 AM EST2017-12-05 07:29:30 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:32 PM EST2017-12-05 19:32:51 GMT

    The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.

    The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.

  • Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

    Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-05 07:19:28 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:32 PM EST2017-12-05 19:32:40 GMT

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

  • Conyers resigns from Congress amid harassment allegations

    Conyers resigns from Congress amid harassment allegations

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:29 AM EST2017-12-05 05:29:24 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:32 PM EST2017-12-05 19:32:30 GMT

    The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.

    The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.

    •   
Powered by Frankly