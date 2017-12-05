Lawton company awarded I-44, Rogers Lane Interchange reconfigura - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton company awarded I-44, Rogers Lane Interchange reconfiguration contract

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A project to reconfigure the intersection of Interstate 44 and Rogers Lane is set to begin.

The State Transportation Commission awarded T&G Construction the contract on Monday. The project is estimated to cost $6.7 million and will take 300 days to complete.

The project aims at reducing congestion and improving safety by building cloverleaf exit and entrance ramps for northbound and southbound interstate traffic.

There is no word on when construction is scheduled to start. 

 

