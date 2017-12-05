Woman accuses Oklahoma's Anderson of rape; RB denies it - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman accuses Oklahoma's Anderson of rape; RB denies it

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A woman who filed a petition for a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is accusing him of rape.

The petition filed Monday says the 21-year-old Anderson walked the woman home after she had been drinking on Nov. 16. It says the woman remembers kissing Anderson and vomiting.

The woman says she later recalled Anderson forcing himself on her and "feeling like I couldn't get away."

In a statement, Anderson's attorney, Derek Chance, says the allegations are "patently false" and that Anderson is "shocked and disturbed" by the claims. A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Anderson leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Conyers resigns from Congress amid harassment allegations

    Conyers resigns from Congress amid harassment allegations

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:29 AM EST2017-12-05 05:29:24 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:11 PM EST2017-12-05 23:11:10 GMT

    The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.

    The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:12 PM EST2017-12-05 23:12:08 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

  • California suburbs again under siege from wind-driven fires

    California suburbs again under siege from wind-driven fires

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:29 AM EST2017-12-05 07:29:30 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:11 PM EST2017-12-05 23:11:38 GMT

    The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.

    The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly