Woman accuses Oklahoma's Anderson of rape; RB denies it

The blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades, a fire sergeant said.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.
A former Lawton Correctional Facility employee was sentenced for second-degree rape of an inmate. Tamijane Pangelinan was accused of having intimate relations with an inmate multiple times during the summer of 2016. Pangelinan entered a guilty plea. She was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and a fine of $1,000.
