Oil companies to attempt salt water contamination cleanup

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two oil companies that may be shut down by the Environmental Protection Agency will try to clean up a contaminated section of an Oklahoma creek.

The Tulsa World reports that Warren American Oil Co. and Jireh Resources LLC will pump salty water out of Bird Creek in Osage County to see if fresh water takes its place.

The companies say they don’t take responsibility for the contamination, which isn’t on land under their leases.

Problems began last year when fish began dying in the creek. The EPA ordered a stop at production wastewater injection wells in August. The agency says the wells created underground pressure that caused the salty water to move into the creek.

An EPA spokesman says the agency will observe the work this week and continue the investigation into the contamination.