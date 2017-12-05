Oil companies to attempt salt water contamination cleanup - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oil companies to attempt salt water contamination cleanup

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two oil companies that may be shut down by the Environmental Protection Agency will try to clean up a contaminated section of an Oklahoma creek.

The Tulsa World reports that Warren American Oil Co. and Jireh Resources LLC will pump salty water out of Bird Creek in Osage County to see if fresh water takes its place.

The companies say they don’t take responsibility for the contamination, which isn’t on land under their leases.

Problems began last year when fish began dying in the creek. The EPA ordered a stop at production wastewater injection wells in August. The agency says the wells created underground pressure that caused the salty water to move into the creek.

An EPA spokesman says the agency will observe the work this week and continue the investigation into the contamination.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

    Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-05 07:19:28 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:40 PM EST2017-12-05 19:40:21 GMT

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

    The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

  • Q&A: Tax bill impacts 'Obamacare' and potentially Medicare

    Q&A: Tax bill impacts 'Obamacare' and potentially Medicare

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-12-05 09:59:26 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:40 PM EST2017-12-05 19:40:15 GMT

    There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

    There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

  • IOC to allow Russians to compete as neutrals at Olympics

    IOC to allow Russians to compete as neutrals at Olympics

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:39 PM EST2017-12-05 19:39:41 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    •   
Powered by Frankly