Former GEO employee sentenced for rape of an inmate

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A former Lawton Correctional Facility employee was sentenced for second-degree rape of an inmate.

Tamijane Pangelinan was accused of having intimate relations with an inmate multiple times during the summer of 2016.

Pangelinan entered a guilty plea. She was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and a fine of $1,000.

