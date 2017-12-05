Former GEO employee sentenced for rape of an inmate - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former GEO employee sentenced for rape of an inmate

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A former Lawton Correctional Facility employee was sentenced for second-degree rape of an inmate.

Tamijane Pangelinan was accused of having intimate relations with an inmate multiple times during the summer of 2016.

READ MORE: Lawton Correctional Facility employee accused of rape

Pangelinan entered a guilty plea. She was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and a fine of $1,000.

