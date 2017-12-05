Lawton man accused of lewd acts with two children under 12 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man accused of lewd acts with two children under 12

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man has been charged with two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.

Eric Vaughn Caldwell, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting two children between August and November of this year.

If convicted, each count carries a sentence of no less than 25 years in prison. Caldwell is expected to appear in court again on January 4th, 2018 for a preliminary hearing.

