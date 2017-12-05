Body-cam footage released of Ralph Shortey motel room bust - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Body-cam footage released of Ralph Shortey motel room bust

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Ralph Shortey Ralph Shortey

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Police have released body-camera footage from March that shows the night officers found former state Senator Ralph Shortey in a motel room with an underage boy.

Before officers entered Shortey's room at a Super 8 motel in Moore, they announced that they were there investigating a report that the now-former lawmaker had a juvenile in his room.

According to court records, police learned of an exchange between Shortey and the teen over the messaging app "Kik."

When officers got there, they smelled marijuana and found a small amount inside the room. There was also an open box of condoms and a bottle of lotion in Shortey's backpack.

Last week, Shortey pleaded guilty to a federal charge of sex trafficking.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Winds churn California wildfires, keep aircraft from helping

    Winds churn California wildfires, keep aircraft from helping

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:00 AM EST2017-12-06 09:00:21 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-12-06 13:53:51 GMT

    The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.

    The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.

  • Doctors identify brain abnormalities in Cuba attack patients

    Doctors identify brain abnormalities in Cuba attack patients

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:10 AM EST2017-12-06 11:10:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:52 AM EST2017-12-06 13:52:24 GMT

    Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

    Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

  • breaking

    Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

    Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:49 AM EST2017-12-06 13:49:06 GMT

    The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

    The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

    •   
Powered by Frankly