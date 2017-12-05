Body-cam footage released of Ralph Shortey motel room bust

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Police have released body-camera footage from March that shows the night officers found former state Senator Ralph Shortey in a motel room with an underage boy.

Before officers entered Shortey's room at a Super 8 motel in Moore, they announced that they were there investigating a report that the now-former lawmaker had a juvenile in his room.

According to court records, police learned of an exchange between Shortey and the teen over the messaging app "Kik."

When officers got there, they smelled marijuana and found a small amount inside the room. There was also an open box of condoms and a bottle of lotion in Shortey's backpack.

Last week, Shortey pleaded guilty to a federal charge of sex trafficking.

