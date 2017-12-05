Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield at a glance - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield at a glance

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WHO: Baker Mayfield

YEAR/POSITION/SCHOOL: Senior QB, Oklahoma

BIO: The Austin, Texas, native began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech in 2013 and started the opener. He eventually was injured, fell into a quarterback competition and decided to leave and walk on at Oklahoma. He lost a year of eligibility for transferring within the Big 12 and sat out a year. Once he became eligible at Oklahoma in 2015, he won the starting job over incumbent Trevor Knight. He later regained the year of eligibility he lost in the transfer when the Big 12 changed its rules regarding transfers who didn’t have a written pledge of a scholarship from the previous school.

KEY STATS: This season, Mayfield has passed for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he has rushed for 310 yards and five more scores. He is on pace to break the FBS record for passing efficiency he set last year.

THE SKINNY: Mayfield is a polarizing figure who provides must-see TV before, during and after games. His play ranks among the best of all time. He is the first FBS player to pass for more than 14,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 in a career. He finished fourth in the Heisman balloting in 2015 and third last year. On the flip side, he was arrested in February and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He planted a crimson OU flag at midfield at Ohio State following a win. He made a lewd gesture toward the Kansas bench during the game after the Jayhawks refused to shake hands with him when the captains met at midfield. He issued apologies after all three incidents. Despite all that, his coaches rave about his leadership and infectious energy.

