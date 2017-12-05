Fletcher teen to represent Comanche County at Miss OK Teen USA p - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fletcher teen to represent Comanche County at Miss OK Teen USA pageant

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A teenager from Fletcher is headed to Oklahoma City to represent Comanche County at this year's Miss Oklahoma Teen USA pageant.

Danika Christopherson is a junior at Fletcher High School. Later this month, she'll be competing in the pageant for the second straight year.

She's hoping it'll help her bring more awareness to domestic violence- a topic she says is near to her heart.

“Not only would I get to expand on my platform of domestic violence and become a leader in that area, but I would also get to represent Oklahoma at Miss Teen USA.”

That pageant runs from December 15th through the 17th in Oklahoma City. Christopherson hopes to be a great representative for Comanche County and all of Oklahoma.

