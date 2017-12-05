Five arrested for burglary, arson

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - Three burglaries, a stolen truck, and that truck lit on fire -- five people are now behind bars after a string of crimes in southwest Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Trim, Adrianna Price and Aaron Burns have all been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary. Police say in October, they were responsible for breaking into three cars in Geronimo, along with a fourth man named Justice Contreras.

On top of burglarizing those cars, Contreras stole a fourth vehicle, a Ford pickup truck.

Then, in November, Contreras, Trim and Burns, along with another man named Kevin Covington took that truck to Lake Ellsworth where they set it on fire.

All four have been charged with third-degree arson.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they began investigating a little over a week ago and despite five people being arrested, he thinks they are far from finished with the investigation.

"It just started off with one person, we brought him in and started talking to him and it started growing after we did a little bit more investigation. It's continuing right now as we speak, we're still doing our investigation. There's a good chance more people will be arrested,” Stradley said.

Sheriff Stradley said he’s happy to get these people off the streets.

"It was really important to us because people are losing property, burglaries people breaking into houses and taking stuff. A vehicle is taken and set on fire. It's really important to take these people off the streets and that's what we're here for,” Stradley said.

Sheriff Stradley said this was a joint effort between the Comanche County Sheriff's Department, the Geronimo Police Department and the Lawton Fire Marshal's office.

