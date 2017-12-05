Former Porter Hill Volunteer Firefighter charged with arson - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former Porter Hill Volunteer Firefighter charged with arson

Cameron Spartara (Source Comanche County Jail) Cameron Spartara (Source Comanche County Jail)

PORTER HILL, OK (KSWO) - A former Porter Hill volunteer firefighter is behind bars, charged with third-degree arson

Police say the firefighter, 24-year-old Cameron Spartara, knew the person responsible was going to start a fire in Geronimo back in 2014.

In fact, court documents say Spartara picked the person up and drove him to the building he set on fire. Spartara admitted to police that when he dropped that man off, he knew the man was planning to set the building on fire.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said this is not the behavior they expect from volunteer firefighters in the area.

"We really appreciate them, especially the ones that volunteer their services. This is a little bit off color on getting a guy involved and helping set a fire. Not to talk bad about the volunteer firefighters, they do a heck of a job so we're proud of them, but every now and then we get one that sort of steps off base now and then,” Stradley said.

Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Clifford Nunley said that Spartara is no longer a member of the department, effective Thursday, November 30.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Winds churn California wildfires, keep aircraft from helping

    Winds churn California wildfires, keep aircraft from helping

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:00 AM EST2017-12-06 09:00:21 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-12-06 13:53:51 GMT

    The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.

    The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.

  • Doctors identify brain abnormalities in Cuba attack patients

    Doctors identify brain abnormalities in Cuba attack patients

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:10 AM EST2017-12-06 11:10:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:52 AM EST2017-12-06 13:52:24 GMT

    Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

    Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

  • breaking

    Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

    Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:49 AM EST2017-12-06 13:49:06 GMT

    The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

    The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

    •   
Powered by Frankly