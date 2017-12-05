Former Porter Hill Volunteer Firefighter charged with arson

PORTER HILL, OK (KSWO) - A former Porter Hill volunteer firefighter is behind bars, charged with third-degree arson

Police say the firefighter, 24-year-old Cameron Spartara, knew the person responsible was going to start a fire in Geronimo back in 2014.

In fact, court documents say Spartara picked the person up and drove him to the building he set on fire. Spartara admitted to police that when he dropped that man off, he knew the man was planning to set the building on fire.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said this is not the behavior they expect from volunteer firefighters in the area.

"We really appreciate them, especially the ones that volunteer their services. This is a little bit off color on getting a guy involved and helping set a fire. Not to talk bad about the volunteer firefighters, they do a heck of a job so we're proud of them, but every now and then we get one that sort of steps off base now and then,” Stradley said.

Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Clifford Nunley said that Spartara is no longer a member of the department, effective Thursday, November 30.

