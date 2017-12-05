Walters police cracking down on illegal trash dumping - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walters police cracking down on illegal trash dumping

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Residents illegally dumping trash in commercial dumpsters has become a problem in Walters, so police sent a letter warning residents they'll be get a ticket if they're caught.

Walters Police Officer Ben Lehew said he believes people are unknowingly breaking the city ordinance.

"I think it just brings awareness to people who get the letter,” he said. “'Hey, people actually pay for these dumpsters and when we put our trash in there we're depriving them the use of their property.'"

Lehew said they've gotten multiple calls this month from business owners complaining.

"It becomes a real problem for them because they have no place to put their receptacles, their trash, and receptacles," Lehew said.

When business owners catch the offending residents in the act, Lehew said those illegally dumping don't care and drive off.

To combat the problem, the department installed deer cameras at various locations near the commercial dumpsters.

"They are motion activated and as we review those we'll be able to identify people who are dumping," Lehew said.

Despite the cameras, the department hasn't caught anyone yet.

"And that's good, we don't want to catch anybody,” Lehew said. “We want everybody to do what's right and keep the trash going into the right receptacle. We don't want to catch anybody we want to work together and keep the community as beautiful as it is."

If caught, police will issue a ticket for about $55.

