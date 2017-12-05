Gifts picked out during Shop with a Cop

The flames have spurred evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and remained mostly out control.
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.
North Korea hates such displays of American military might at close range and claimed through its state media that the "U.S. imperialist war mongers' extremely reckless war hysteria" has put the region at risk of a nuclear war.
Federal authorities on Tuesday charged a Mexican man with new immigration and gun violations less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.
