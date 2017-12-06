Oklahoma man dies 16 years after being shot, ruled homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma man dies 16 years after being shot, ruled homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say an Oklahoma City man who was shot in 2001 has now died as a result of the shooting.

Sgt. Gary Knight says in a news release that 51-year-old Ronald Deshell Steele died Nov. 29 at an Oklahoma City hospital and the state medical examiner's office found that the death is a result of the shooting.

Knight says a suspect was arrested for the shooting, but the charge against the man was dismissed in a plea agreement involving other cases.

The Oklahoman reports that a witness told police at the time that the two men were fighting when the suspect pulled a gun and shot Steele.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Major Southern California freeway closed amid wildfire fight

    Major Southern California freeway closed amid wildfire fight

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-07 08:40:55 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:54 PM EST2017-12-07 17:54:15 GMT

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

  • Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

    Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:01 AM EST2017-12-07 09:01:27 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-12-07 17:53:28 GMT

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

  • 3 killed in shooting at high school in New Mexico

    3 killed in shooting at high school in New Mexico

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:28 AM EST2017-12-07 16:28:38 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:34 PM EST2017-12-07 17:34:50 GMT

    Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM. 

    Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly