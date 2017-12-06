Oklahoma man dies 16 years after being shot, ruled homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say an Oklahoma City man who was shot in 2001 has now died as a result of the shooting.

Sgt. Gary Knight says in a news release that 51-year-old Ronald Deshell Steele died Nov. 29 at an Oklahoma City hospital and the state medical examiner's office found that the death is a result of the shooting.

Knight says a suspect was arrested for the shooting, but the charge against the man was dismissed in a plea agreement involving other cases.

The Oklahoman reports that a witness told police at the time that the two men were fighting when the suspect pulled a gun and shot Steele.

