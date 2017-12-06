Hoffmann says he's playing PGA Tour with muscular dystrophy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Hoffmann says he's playing PGA Tour with muscular dystrophy

NEW YORK (AP) - PGA Tour player Morgan Hoffmann says he has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and that his right pectoral muscle is nearly gone.

In a story Hoffmann wrote for The Players' Tribune website, he says he started to notice his right pectoral deteriorating about five years ago. He saw more than 25 doctors as his weakness progressed and his swing speed decreased.

He says he was diagnosed in November 2016.

The 28-year-old says the incurable disease is likely to shorten his life but won't keep him from trying to win on the PGA Tour.

He has yet to win in his five years on the PGA Tour, though he was a runner-up behind former Oklahoma State teammate Rickie Fowler in the Honda Classic last season.

Hoffman says he plans to start raising money and awareness of muscular dystrophy. That includes a charity golf event at his home course, Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

