Hoffmann says he's playing PGA Tour with muscular dystrophy

Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.
Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM.
Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM.
A higher education task force has approved a plan to move seven of Oklahoma’s community colleges under the authority of larger governing boards. The Oklahoman reports that the recommendation was approved Wednesday by the state’s 60-member task force on the future of higher education. The proposal will be presented to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education as early as February.
A higher education task force has approved a plan to move seven of Oklahoma’s community colleges under the authority of larger governing boards. The Oklahoman reports that the recommendation was approved Wednesday by the state’s 60-member task force on the future of higher education. The proposal will be presented to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education as early as February.
Baker Mayfield is The Associated Press college football Player of the Year, becoming the fourth Oklahoma quarterback to win the award since it was established in 1998. Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy favorite, easily outpointed Stanford running back Bryce Love, who came in second. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the other finalist and last year’s Heisman winner, was third.
Baker Mayfield is The Associated Press college football Player of the Year, becoming the fourth Oklahoma quarterback to win the award since it was established in 1998. Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy favorite, easily outpointed Stanford running back Bryce Love, who came in second. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the other finalist and last year’s Heisman winner, was third.