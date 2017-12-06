More than $63M spent on restoration of Oklahoma Capitol - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

More than $63M spent on restoration of Oklahoma Capitol

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has spent more than $63 million on a restoration project of its capitol building that’s expected to be completed in five years.

The Oklahoman reports that the project includes the restoration of the Oklahoma Capitol’s interior and exterior features, along with infrastructure. Work on the century-old building is funded by bond issues.

Project Manager Trait Thompson says the project is now “into the second issue of the second bond package of the original $120 million that was authorized in 2014.” He says he’s pleased with the project’s financial situation.

Lynnsee Boyse with exterior contractor J.E. Dunn Construction says construction is on schedule and that the exterior is expected to be completed by March 2019. The interior of the Capitol is expected to be completed by 2022.

  • Major Southern California freeway closed amid wildfire fight

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

  • Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

  • 3 killed in shooting at high school in New Mexico

    Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM. 

