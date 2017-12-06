More than $63M spent on restoration of Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has spent more than $63 million on a restoration project of its capitol building that’s expected to be completed in five years.

The Oklahoman reports that the project includes the restoration of the Oklahoma Capitol’s interior and exterior features, along with infrastructure. Work on the century-old building is funded by bond issues.

Project Manager Trait Thompson says the project is now “into the second issue of the second bond package of the original $120 million that was authorized in 2014.” He says he’s pleased with the project’s financial situation.

Lynnsee Boyse with exterior contractor J.E. Dunn Construction says construction is on schedule and that the exterior is expected to be completed by March 2019. The interior of the Capitol is expected to be completed by 2022.