Lawton man taken into custody following pursuit

Lawton man taken into custody following pursuit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police were involved in a pursuit around 7:40 this morning.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over at SW 18th Street and D Avenue for a defective brake light.

According to authorities, the driver, identified as Ralph Hands, sped off. While attempting to escape, Hands hit a gas meter at 19th Street and A Avenue then fled on foot near 19th Street and B Avenue. When Hands jumped out of the vehicle, the car was still in drive. The car rolled into a residence.

Ralph Hands was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He is facing multiple charges.

