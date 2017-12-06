Sen Lankford Chief of Staff Nominated Assistant Secretary of the Navy

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO)– President Trump has nominated Retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic to be the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

Slavonic is a native Oklahoman and currently serves as Chief of Staff in the Office of Senator Lankford.

“Rear Admiral Greg Slavonic is the model of public service. He has dutifully served our nation in the Navy, and he has served the people of Oklahoma as my Chief of Staff. He has been nominated to serve our country again in the Department of Defense. I am very proud of his long career and dedication to this nation… he will be a tremendous asset to the Navy,” said Senator James Lankford.

Information provided by Senator James Lankford’s Office.