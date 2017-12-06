OK Dept. of Agriculture, Food & Forestry predicts active wildfire season

OK (KSWO)- Drought conditions, fuel loads and weather forecasts are ripe for a busy winter fire season in Oklahoma.

“This increased availability of fuels typically means that any fire that starts has the potential to grow large very quickly under fire weather conditions,” said Mark Goeller, Fire Management Chief for Oklahoma Forestry Services.

Fire managers with Oklahoma Forestry Services are bracing for an active end to 2017 while looking ahead to 2018. Early next year may be even worse based on predicted above normal temperatures and less than normal precipitation statewide.

For ways to make your home and property more defensible in the event of a wildfire, visit www.forestry.ok.gov.

Information provided by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry.