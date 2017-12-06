Duncan man sentenced to 50 years after kidnapping - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan man sentenced to 50 years after kidnapping

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man found guilty in October of kidnapping his family at gunpoint has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

Isaac Avila was found guilty of kidnapping and resisting arrest. 

Duncan police say Avila held his wife and children inside their home with a gun in October 2016, threatening to shoot anyone who left.

