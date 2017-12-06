Duncan man sentenced to 50 years after kidnapping

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man found guilty in October of kidnapping his family at gunpoint has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

PREVIOUS STORY: Duncan police safely diffuse hostage situation

Isaac Avila was found guilty of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Duncan police say Avila held his wife and children inside their home with a gun in October 2016, threatening to shoot anyone who left.

