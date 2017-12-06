One hospitalized following crash in Tillman County

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- One man was in a hospital after a crash east of Frederick. It happened yesterday afternoon on State Highway 5 at County Road 2370.

OHP says a man in a pickup traveling west on Highway 5 tried to pass another driver in a road grader while he was turning south at the intersection. The driver of the truck hit the grader then went off the road and rolled, coming to a stop on the driver’s side and pinning him in the truck.

After fire crews freed him from the vehicle, he was taken to the hospital with arm and leg injuries.

