Counterfeit bills totaling thousands found in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says thousands of dollars in counterfeit bills were found just outside Noble.

The fake money was found in a bag near the side of Highway 77. It totaled $4,200 all in $100 bills and has since been turned over to the Secret Service.

According to Sheriff Todd Gibson, it didn't take long to realize the bills were fake.

"Once they got looking at the money, it didn't look right. Serial numbers were the same and there were some funny markings on the bill that raised questions to whether or not it was real money or not… It appeared to be some sort of Asian writing is how it was termed to me on the bills."

He added that around this time of year, his deputies see a spike in counterfeit bills being used - but this is the first case they've had recently. The sheriff said retailers and shoppers should keep an eye out for fake bills in the coming months.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.