Oklahoma turnpike tolls to increase

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has approved a 2.5 percent increase for tolls to fund a turnpike improvement and expansion project.

Authority Executive Director Tim Gatz tells the Tulsa World that the increase will take effect in early January. An authority spokesman says the PikePass rate for drivers who travel between Oklahoma City and Tulsa via the Turner Turnpike will go up from $4.40 to $4.50. The cash rate will also go up from $4.50 to $4.75 for two-axle vehicles.

The authority says traffic engineers help determine the toll rates.

The hike will assist in paying for the sale of bonds to fund the $935 million Driving Forward initiative that includes a new Oklahoma City-area turnpike.

Gatz says the initiative is expected to be completed by late 2020 or early 2021.

