Lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to proceed

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A judge has ruled that Oklahoma's Attorney General can move forward with his lawsuit against more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies over opioid medications.

The lawsuit says the companies misled doctors about how addictive opioids are leading to the nation's ongoing epidemic. The drug companies claimed the doctors knew the dangers of opioid addiction but the court disagreed and ruled that the case can go to full trial.

A hearing will be held next month to decide a trial date.

