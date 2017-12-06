Tractor sparks grass fire near Mountain Park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tractor sparks grass fire near Mountain Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A tractor is to blame for a grass fire that started early this afternoon on the Jackson Kiowa county line.

The fire was just a few miles west of Mountain Park.

Officials on scene tell us a tractor caught fire and it spread from there.

A couple hundred acres were burned before Mountain Park, Snyder, Tipton, and Roosevelt Fire Departments could put it out.

Nobody was injured and no structures were burned.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Major Southern California freeway closed amid wildfire fight

    Major Southern California freeway closed amid wildfire fight

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-07 08:40:55 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:54 PM EST2017-12-07 17:54:15 GMT

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

    Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

  • Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

    Franken announces resignation from Senate amid allegations

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:01 AM EST2017-12-07 09:01:27 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-12-07 17:53:28 GMT

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

    Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

  • 3 killed in shooting at high school in New Mexico

    3 killed in shooting at high school in New Mexico

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:28 AM EST2017-12-07 16:28:38 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:34 PM EST2017-12-07 17:34:50 GMT

    Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM. 

    Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly