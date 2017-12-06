Tractor sparks grass fire near Mountain Park

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A tractor is to blame for a grass fire that started early this afternoon on the Jackson Kiowa county line.

The fire was just a few miles west of Mountain Park.

Officials on scene tell us a tractor caught fire and it spread from there.

A couple hundred acres were burned before Mountain Park, Snyder, Tipton, and Roosevelt Fire Departments could put it out.

Nobody was injured and no structures were burned.

