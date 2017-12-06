Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Dillon Shannon White, 21, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old child.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in January of 2018.

If convicted, White faces between 3 and 20 years in prison. His bond has been set at $50,000.

