Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Dillon Shannon White, 21, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old child.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in January of 2018.

If convicted, White faces between 3 and 20 years in prison. His bond has been set at $50,000.

