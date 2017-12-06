Local schools get $500 for their participation in the Spirit of Survival Kids Challenge

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Three local schools have an extra $500 to work with and it's all thanks to KSWO.

Wednesday morning, 7News presented checks to the schools for their participation in the Spirit of Survival Kids Challenge. Altus Christian Academy won the small school division for the 11th year. Crosby Park won the medium division and Woodland Hills won the large school division.

Each year, the Spirit of Survival encourages kids to live active, healthy lifestyles while also helping others.



"To help people that have survived and people that haven't and just remember them and how they had to fight through cancer," said Lily Wyatt, SOS participant.



And keeping those memories alive is what they're doing at Altus Christian Academy. The students wore these shirts today in honor of one of their student's mothers who recently passed away from cancer.



"Don't stop believing is for my mom and she will always be in our hearts," said Dodson.



Kendall Dodson said running in the spirit of survival with her friends and family means a lot. She's excited her school now gets this check.



"I know towards good use and use it very wisely," said Dodson.



She hopes even more people will participate in next years event so that we can put an end to Cancer. Dodson is thankful she has this years memories from the race to look back on for many years to come.



"She was very special and will never be replaced," said Dodson.



The event also had special meaning for Dana Moore. She's the Principal at Crosby Park and also a breast cancer survivor. She said this event is important to her and her students. She knows this money earned for their participation will go a long way.



"With all of the budget cuts, this money will be used to buy paper, money other supplies we need to help with purchased computer software programs or to continue their subscriptions that we have to help with our students, so just that little bit makes a big difference," said Moore.

