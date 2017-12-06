Cameron University offers teacher workshops - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron University offers teacher workshops

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-If you're considering becoming a teacher, Cameron University may have just the thing to help you make your decision.  The school is hosting specialized workshops in December and January.

The first "CU Become a Teacher" workshop was held on Cameron University's Duncan campus Wednesday.

The free workshops focus on multiple pathways to enter the teaching field. They're for anyone with a degree, with a partial degree, or for those that haven't even started their degree. 
Organizers say they're looking for ways to attract people to the field to work in our local communities because of the state's teacher shortage.

Dr. Jennifer Dennis, Cameron University’s Chair of the Education Department says, “principals go to hire teachers and they have very few applicants to choose from, we're trying to get more people certified and to provide the best education for students in our area.”

There are more sessions scheduled.  The next one will be held on December 11 at Elgin Public Schools.
There's a workshop scheduled for January 11 at Anadarko high school.  There will be some in Cache and Altus as well.
The workshops are free and run from 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m.  You must register first. You can register and find more information at www.cameron.edu/cu-become-a-teacher.

