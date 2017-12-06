Masonic Lodge donates to Christmas Basket Program

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Comanche County Sheriff's department was awarded a two-thousand-dollar check to help with their Christmas baskets Wednesday.

The money from Mount Scott Masonic Lodge #540 will go towards the sheriff's Christmas Basket Program that helps buy food and toys for families in need in Comanche County.



Sheriff Kenny Stradley thanked everyone for helping saying, “This will help us tremendously help a bunch more people. Thank you, I'm very honored. May god bless you all."

Gene Scott, a member with the organization, says that's what they're all about.

"We try to help all the people we can and it was our pleasure to donate some money to the Sheriff's Department for his toys and food program.



The lodge has donated money to this program for the past couple years.



Sheriff Stradley will deliver the baskets later this month.

