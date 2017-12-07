Officer charged in killing must give up guns, wear ankle GPS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A judge has granted bond for an Oklahoma police officer charged with fatally shooting a suicidal man, but he must wear an ankle GPS monitor and surrender handguns and rifles from his home.

Oklahoma City Sgt. Keith Sweeney was released Wednesday on $75,000 bond.

He was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder for the Nov. 15 killing of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon. Pigeon had doused himself with lighter fluid and was trying to set himself on fire when Sweeney shot him.

District Judge Bill Graves said during a hearing that 32-year-old Sweeney was innocent until a jury determines otherwise.

The Oklahoman reported that Graves allowed Sweeney to visit his synagogue, lawyer's office, medical appointments and his son's school.

Sweeney's attorney, Gary James, says he'll prove in court the shooting was "justifiable."

