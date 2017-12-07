LPS crossing guard struck by vehicle

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton Public School’s crossing guard was struck by a vehicle this morning around 9:00 this morning. The incident occurred on Southeast Ford Road near the Southeast 41st Street intersection.

According to authorities, a white Nissan Murano and pedestrian collided.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

