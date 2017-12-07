Man found naked and injured after Pottawatomie county fire

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Pottawatomie county say they have arrested one person after putting out a fire last night.



Firefighters there found a car that had caught on fire. They say they were battling that blaze in a wooded area when a man came up to them claiming he had been beaten and kidnapped.

"The guy told us he was kidnapped in the city, brought out here by three guys, was stripped naked, stabbed, shot and they blew up his car,” said Starla Stansell with the Pink Fire Department.

The victim was found about 40 miles away from his home in Oklahoma City with apparent wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Officials in Pottawatomie County say they managed to find a suspect using a drone, though they are still looking for two others.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.