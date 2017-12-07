Transgender woman found shot to death in OKC was an Altus native

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- This morning we're learning that a transgender woman whose body was found in an Oklahoma City motel room last week was an Altus native.



Brooklyn Stevenson's funeral service was held yesterday morning.

Officials say Stevenson had been shot multiple times and they're investigating her death as a murder. So far, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

We've since learned that she was born in Altus and went to elementary school there. Stevenson, 31, was laid to rest yesterday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

