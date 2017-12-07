Gov Fallin calls for special session to fill $110M budget shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says she will call a special session this month to fill a roughly $110-million budget shortfall. She made the announcement yesterday.

Exactly when that second special session will happen is still not clear but she plans to call it before the new year. This comes after she vetoed parts of a bill passed at the end of the first special legislative session.

The governor has to give lawmakers a week's notice before calling them back to the Capitol. It's likely the session will not start until sometime after Christmas.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.