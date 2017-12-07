OK legislators speak out in favor of moving US embassy to Jerusalem

WASHINGTON DC (KSWO)- Oklahoma senator James Lankford and Representative John Bennett are speaking out about the president's announcement to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.



"In many ways, my reaction is it's about time. It's obvious. When you go visit Israel and you're going to sit down with the Prime Minister, you're going to meet with him in his office in Jerusalem. If you're going to visit with members of the Knesset, you're going to meet with them in their office in the Knesset in Jerusalem. It is obvious to the entire world if you're going to meet with the Israeli government, it is located in Jerusalem,” said Senator James Lankford.



“Many presidents have ‘promised’ this but have never followed through,” said Bennett. “I’m proud of President Trump’s strong leadership in this decision. Israel is a strong and faithful friend of America and as Americans, we should all stand as an unwavering friend of our brothers and sisters in Israel. This symbolic, historic and statutory authorized move by our president sends a strong message to our friends in Israel that we will always stand with them. I for one am in full support of this decision. It’s a shame it has taken this long to do what is right.”

Some US allies have cautioned against the move, including Turkey and Jordan, who said it could have serious ramifications on security in the Middle East. Protests have already broken out in the West Bank as a result.

