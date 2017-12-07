Dry conditions, wind fuel large grass fires in Comanche, Stephens Counties

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Multiple grass fires in Eastern Comanche and Stephens Counties kept firefighters busy on Thursday afternoon.

The fires started around 3:00 p.m. just east of Highway 65 and Highway 7.

The first crews on scene reported multiple fires were burning east of Pumpkin Center in Comanche County. In total, at least four fires were burning in Comanche County and several more were burning across the county line in Stephens County.

According to officials, 14 fire departments responded to the fires in Comanche County including nine volunteer departments, Lawton, Fort Sill, Comanche Nation and trucks from Duncan and Marlow. In total it is estimated that over 200 acres burned in the combined fires. It took crews about two hours to gain a handle on the fires. No structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

In Stephens County, crews from Central High, Duncan, Marlow, Empire and Corum responded to multiple fires which started at 9 Mile Road and Highway 7 and further east. There has not been an estimate given on how many acres were burned in those fires.

Officials believe that a vehicle traveling down the highway is to blame for the fires but it is not clear what caused the fires to spark.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.