Plan in works for new fire station in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- New and improved. That's the plan for the City of Altus' new fire station. Officials announced Tuesday the construction of a new 23,000 square foot station will take place in the next few weeks.

The new station cost $6.6 million and will be located off the 100 block of North Park Lane.

"It’s definitely going to increase our response time to the area the city of Altus is growing," said Kyle Davis, City of Altus Fire Chief. "To the east and the north.”

Davis said the old station on East Commerce Street has been around since 1956. Along with general wear and tear the size of the old station has led to several issues.

”Like now we have one piece of equipment that is stored, our hazmat trailer and truck is stored at the airport," said Davis. "So, if we have a situation we have to go to the airport to get it. Where this station will be right there with us at all times.”

However, Davis said the new station will have plenty of room to house their equipment. He said the plan also includes building an administration office, eight bedrooms, and five drive-through bays, since bays at the old station are smaller and barely fit their fire trucks.

"This you can come in from the back of it and drive around right into the front and exit out the front if you needed to," said Davis.

Davis said they don’t plan on hiring more staff but did take that into consideration when deciding to add more rooms. He said his hope is that the station will ultimately be a benefit to firefighters and those in the community.

”It’s going to be a center point for the city of Altus," said Davis. "A nice building, the moral of the town is going to be improved."

The project is expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete.

