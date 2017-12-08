UPDATE: Candle to blame for overnight house fire in Lawton

Lawton Fire Department officials say a candle is to blame for an overnight house fire in northwest Lawton.

Firefighters were called to a home on Northwest 40th street around 10:30 Thursday night. The homeowner had reportedly left the home to go to the store and another person in the home smelled smoke and called 911. When fire crews arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours to complete their work. The home has been ruled a total loss.

