Chickasha traffic stop leads to drug bust

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - Two people were arrested in Grady County after a traffic stop Thursday night led to a drug bust.

Chickasha police say just before 10:30 p.m., an officer stopped James Dale Scott of Ninnekah for suspicion of driving under the influence after seeing his vehicle moving in and out of lanes before making a wide left turn.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the USAO tennis court parking lot.

Police said Scott appeared to be under the influence.

After a K-9 alerted to the car, police conducted a search of the vehicle and found 118 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana and more than $8,000 in cash.

Chickasha police say Scott and his passenger, Brittiny Dawn Alexander of Chickasha, were both arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school. Scott was also arrested for driving under the influence.

