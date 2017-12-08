Chickasha man shot in the face; police detain three

A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.
Two looming questions threaten to snag the seemingly smooth trajectory of the Republicans' massive tax legislation now in its final leg in Congress.
President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate.
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.
