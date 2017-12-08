Chickasha man shot in the face; police detain three

Chickasha police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the face on Thursday.

Police responded to the 2900 block of S. 4th Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday after reports of a person being shot. When they arrived they found the victim, 24-year-old Austin Brooks, had been shot in the face.

Police say Brooks and several others were in a hotel room when he was shot by a suspect. Brooks was unable to identify the suspect to officers on the scene. A motive for the shooting has not been established.

Brooks was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. His current condition has not been released.

Police arrested one person at the scene for an unrelated warrant and detained two others in connection to the shooting.