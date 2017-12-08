OSBI investigating officer involved shooting in Clinton

A Clinton police officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Captain Mike Murley pulled over the vehicle around 3 p.m. when the passenger, identified as Alfonso Rios, shot at the detective multiple times. Capt. Murley, who has served in law enforcement for 25 years, was shot in both biceps but was able to return fire at the suspect. Rios was not hit in the exchange of fire but was arrested at the scene. There is no word on the charges being faced by Rios.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

