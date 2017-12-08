House speaker blames governor for need of special session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall says Gov. Mary Fallin is to blame for the need for a second special session of the Legislature.

Fallin said Thursday she will call a special session to start Dec. 18 to address a budget shortfall that she says will force cuts to health care and human services. She said no deal is in place and negotiations are continuing.

McCall issued a statement saying Fallin promised lawmakers she would sign a bill passed during the first special session that McCall says would have provided funding until the regular session begins in February.

Fallin vetoed much of the bill, which would have cut funding for state agencies.

