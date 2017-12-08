Copy-2 arrested in October beating death in northwest Oklahoma

ALVA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two people have been arrested for the October beating death of a man in northwestern Oklahoma.

The OSBI said Friday that Brian Poggemeyer has been arrested on a second-degree murder complaint and Lisa Melton was arrested as an accessory to second-degree murder.

The two were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 4 death of Dustin Arthur Goodrich. Both are in custody and no attorneys are listed for them.

The OSBI says Goodrich was beaten in his home and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.