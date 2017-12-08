Fire destroys Stephens County home

Officials say a home located at 1978 Clearcreek Road east of Duncan has been destroyed by a fire which started early Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the home a little after noon on Friday. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home. Smoke from the fire could be seen from east Lawton. Crews from Duncan, Velma and Oak Ridge worked to extinguish the fire but the home could not be saved.

No one was home at the time and there are no reports of injuries.

Authorities say the fire marshal has been called to the home to investigate the cause of the fire.

