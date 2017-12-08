Two women taken to hospital after crash in Stephens County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash east of Velma.

According to the OHP report, a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Nicolette Hill was driving south on Alma Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign. That is when she hit a second vehicle being driven by Healdton resident Barbara Dobbs.

Both women were taken to the hospital, Hill was flown by helicopter to OKC and is listed in critical condition. Dobbs was taken by ambulance and is listed in fair condition.

Troopers say it appears that Hill was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Dobbs was wearing a seatbelt.

