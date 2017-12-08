Two injured in four-vehicle accident

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two drivers were injured in a four-vehicle accident off Rogers Lane.

Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the northbound on-ramp to I-44.



There, two cars were having what police described a road rage incident-- during which they came to an abrupt stop on the ramp before speeding off.



Four vehicles behind those two were unable to stop in time, and ended up rear-ending each other.



Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, and the ramp was briefly shut down as crews responded to the accident.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.