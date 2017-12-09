Locals enjoy Lawton's first holiday farmers market

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many shoppers took home some one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts from Lawton's first ever Holiday Farmers Market Saturday.



Over 25 vendors got shoppers in the Christmas spirit with Holiday Cookies and crafts.



The goal is to bring the community together and show what these local vendors do in the community.



Tayler Mayo from Simply Chic Designs out of Elgin makes signs, shirts, Santa's plates and anything custom made. She says it's important for the community to support your local businesses.

"It's good to support your community and shop local," said Mayo. "Not let the big businesses come in and take over everybody and run out the mom and pop shops. You don't realize what all these people have to offer here and it's amazing hoe friendly they are and giving."



Sonya Bilovecky, a farmers market chairman wants to make the holiday farmers market a yearly tradition. She's hoping more and more vendors sign up to help the event grow bigger.

"My goal is for it to grow into as big as our tomato festival," said Bilovecky. "Every July we have our tomato festival and that's a huge thing, everyone knows about it and people come from miles around to see it. So ,I would like for this to eventually become bigger and more vendors, more people and maybe even a bigger spot to be in."



If you are a local vendor and would like to join and be a part of the farmers market, you can contact the Southwest Growers Association or check out their Facebook page.

