Locals enjoy Lawton's first holiday farmers market

President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Two looming questions threaten to snag the seemingly smooth trajectory of the Republicans' massive tax legislation now in its final leg in Congress.
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.
